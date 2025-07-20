BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
UFC 318 Recap: Poirier vs. Holloway 3 | Knockouts, Farewells & New Stars!
3 days ago

UFC 318 Recap: Poirier vs. Holloway 3 | Knockouts, Farewells & New Stars!

http://newsplusglobe.com/

UFC 318 was an unforgettable night at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans! From Carli Judice’s thrilling finish to explosive first-round stoppages by Brunno Ferreira, Ryan Spann, and newcomers Islam Dulatov and Ateba Gautier — the prelims were fireworks.


But the spotlight was on Dustin Poirier, who returned home for what may be his final UFC bout against longtime rival Max Holloway. The BMF belt was on the line in a legendary showdown.


Catch the full recap of UFC 318 — the action, emotion, and everything in between. Like, share, and subscribe to News Plus Globe for all the latest sports highlights and fight night breakdowns.


#UFC318 #PoirierVsHolloway #UFCRecap #UFCHighlights #MMA2025 #DustinPoirier #MaxHolloway #BMFTitle #UFCKnockouts #NewsPlusGlobe

ufc 318ufc highlightsdustin poiriermax hollowaypoirier vs holloway 3ufc new orleansufc knockoutsmma newsufc resultsufc 2025brunno ferreiraryan spannislam dulatovufc finishesufc full recap
