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Nasty Nancy Pelosi says Mother Earth is Angry
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58 views • September 12, 2020
Companion Article - More Proof Nasty Nancy Pelosi is a Practicing Witch and the Author of Paganism is her god
https://www.exposingsatanism.org/more-proof-nasty-nancy-pelosi-is-a-practicing-witch-and-the-author-of-paganism-is-her-god/
Article - Nasty Nancy Pelosi is a Practicing Catholic Witch
https://www.exposingsatanism.org/nasty-nancy-pelosi-is-a-practicing-catholic-witch/
Video Proof - Nasty Nancy Pelosi a practicing Catholic Witch
https://youtu.be/3UPoY6B23Fk
Please donate to help keep this Ministry going https://www.online-ministries.org/donate
https://www.exposingsatanism.org/more-proof-nasty-nancy-pelosi-is-a-practicing-witch-and-the-author-of-paganism-is-her-god/
Article - Nasty Nancy Pelosi is a Practicing Catholic Witch
https://www.exposingsatanism.org/nasty-nancy-pelosi-is-a-practicing-catholic-witch/
Video Proof - Nasty Nancy Pelosi a practicing Catholic Witch
https://youtu.be/3UPoY6B23Fk
Please donate to help keep this Ministry going https://www.online-ministries.org/donate
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