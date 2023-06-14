https://gettr.com/post/p2jjypjdbb8

6/12/2023 【Nicole on the Wayne Dupree Podcast】Nicole: In Communist China, the CCP is above the constitution, and you have to register with your real name to buy a kitchen knife. So, it is such a fragile regime, but who has been supporting it?

6/12/2023 【妮可做客韦恩·杜普里秀的节目】妮可：在中共国，中共高于宪法；在中共国你买把菜刀都要实名登记。中共如此脆弱不堪，那是谁一直在支持中共？

