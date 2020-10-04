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ANTIFA TERRORISTS FIREBOMB STARBUCKS! MULTIPLE ARRESTS; (Seattle Protests 10/3/2020)
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172 views • October 04, 2020
Hey look it's Antifa being Terrorist Leftist Scum again; super shocking I know 🙃
Anyway all of this footage is Katie Daviscourt's and I'm simply compiling and archiving it on Multiple platforms in case Big Tech tries to hide it later.
#SeattleProtests #SeattleRiots #AntifaTerrorists
Anyway all of this footage is Katie Daviscourt's and I'm simply compiling and archiving it on Multiple platforms in case Big Tech tries to hide it later.
#SeattleProtests #SeattleRiots #AntifaTerrorists
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