2 Guys Drinking Coffee Episode 76

This week we once again reach over our northern border to our friends in Canada to bring you a

special guest, Jody Ledgerwood. Jody is a true Freedom Fighter in a country whose prime minister Justin (Castro) Trudeau is trying with every maneuver he can to bring Canadians into full blown communism.

Jody, along with her co-host, Cris Vleck, have a podcast called The Fringe Majority. Her podcasts have tackled topics such as Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDC), government oppression and abuse, world politics and conflicts, and much much more. You might notice similarities in topics we discuss on our podcast, which is why we were naturally drawn to Jody and her mission.

In this episode we will get an update on what is going on in Canada relative to the job, mandates, lockdowns, and if you haven't seen yet, Trudeau's ban on all handguns. Plus, she and some fellow patriots are in Manheim, PA for the Reawaken America Tour as I write this and we will certainly get her take on that event.

Don't miss this episode and please share this out to every like-minded person you know. This is going to be a great episode!