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Pete Santilli's Court Case Exposes How the Deep State Will Set Up Patriots
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30 views • February 09, 2021
Alex Jones is joined by Pete Santilli who breaks down his case after being arrested for cover the Bundy Ranch protests, how the FBI was setting them up, and how they will do it again.
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:web:
http://banned.video
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
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http://infowarsstore.com
"Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!"
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
------------
:web:
http://banned.video
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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