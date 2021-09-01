Red Pill Politics on FWG Broadcasting - August 31, 2021

Just a few notes from Dave's info-packed show:

Notes from Dave’s Tuesday FWG Broadcasting show –

Highlights:

New Red Pill Media / Politics intro clip premiered …

Reflections on Dave’s visit to Bundy Ranch; environment and man made influence – different than what you think. LaVoy Finnicum; Las Vegas shooting and the and the FBI …

Current Massachusetts lawsuits – status.

Lawyers. Always wonder, why is the lawyer involved? Is it simply a business decision, or patriot lawyer, or controlled opposition (one who wants to sink your case). Be careful who you work with.

Anyone can bring a case,

1. need standing (are you affected?)

e.g., Are you subjected to a vaccination mandate? That is tier one standing. Those who accept these mandates and resist their better instincts, they put their paycheck before their values and health – they are like ‘seaweed in the tide’. people fail to stand up for their rights, in order to protect their stuff.

Personal responsibility.

Tying money to social credit score, contact tracing and quarantining.

Fusion centers: “personal information industrial-strength vacuum cleaner.” It isn’t just sucking up terrorists, it’s your basic social credit score. Even private messages on facebook. So you may find one day that your money is not available. Or your new chipped car doesn’t start. Fourteen-day lock out.

Rural and Urban tv and advertising. Control over thoughts. …

Back to #1, Legal Standing.

When you find out: you have no case. You have to be prepared, and you “must state a claim by which relief can be granted.” Lawyers must be explicit with standing, the claim and possibility of relief.

e.g. you are a roofer, or you are a nurse. The boss mandates vaccines. These employees have standing.

Class action suits.

What is required is a lifestyle change. We have to make it difficult for the powers that be. Stop shopping at businesses that mandate. Refuse, resist, do not comply – choose alternatives.

… so much more!

To eg of pig farmers. Paid not to raise. Artificial food shortages, beyond price control. Nebraska. Recalling Nevada trip and the grazing and water rights. Gov’t control. … food control issues

UN Biodiversity Assessment Reports. What is unsustainable? Pastures and rangelands. Sustainability and grants.

School counselors and psychological evaluations by unqualified, money making schemes.