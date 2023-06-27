Quo Vadis





June 25, 2023





Our Lady's Medjugorje Message to Visionary Marija for June 25, 2022.





Here are the words of Our Lady to Marija on this 42nd anniversary of the apparitions of Our Lady, Queen of Peace::





"Dear children! The Most High permits me to be among you - to pray for you, to be a Mother to you and to be your refuge.





Little children, I am calling you: return to God and to prayer and God will bless you abundantly.





Thank you for having responded to my call."





Maria is the third oldest of the visionaries.





She was born on April 1, 1965, in Bijakovici and was 16 when the apparitions began.





Her prayer mission given by Our Lady is to pray for all the souls in purgatory.





When the apparitions started, she was studying in Mostar which is about eighteen miles away from Medjugroje.





Our Lady appeared to her for the first time on June 25, 1981.





It was January 25, 1987, when the first monthly message was given from Our Lady.





Marija is described in all the books of Medjugorje as deeply spiritual, prayerful, meek, sensitive and humble.





Marija also has a wonderful sense of humor and a radiant joy about her.





She has the ability to make total strangers feel as though they are really long lost friends.





Maria is married and has four children.





She lives part of the year in Italy and part of her year in Medjugorje.





