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Why the LEFT Has Been WINNING for 30 Years with Joy Thayer | Flyover Clip
Flyover Conservatives
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Joy Thayer is the producer and creator of The Trump I Know Documentary and is now making the Reawakening Docuseries! Unbelievable films that are carving the conservative culture... check out their film with link below!

Check out Matt and Joy’s Full speech from the Reawaken Tour Dallas Here ► https://rumble.com/vqs8hi-matt-and-joy-thayer-.html

WATCH the Reawakening Series for FREE! ► reawakeningseries.com

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