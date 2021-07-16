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Dr. Kirstein: Dictatorship virus - more dangerous than corona viruses?
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31 views • July 16, 2021
Since the beginning of the Corona pandemic, a flood of new laws, bans and restrictions has reached us. Has a new dictatorship virus developed alongside the corona virus, and is it per-haps much more dangerous? These questions and many more are examined by the author Prof. Dr. Werner Kirstein in his new book: "Dictatorship virus - more dangerous than corona viruses?
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