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George Galloway: No concentration camps in China - Their muslim population is growing! [Chinese subtitle] 喬治·蓋諾威：中國沒有集中營–新疆的穆斯林人口正不斷增長！
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76 views • October 05, 2020
更多關於新疆真相的資訊可參見： https://worldaffairs.blog/2019/07/05/xinjiang-and-uyghurs-what-youre-not-being-told
中文字幕翻譯：大揭露編委會（地球機密網站）
原影片出處：〈# MOATS: NO CONCENTRATION CAMPS IN CHINA - Their muslim population is growing!〉，頻道「George Galloway」，2020年10月2日， https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YMwqYRLgjs8
中文字幕翻譯：大揭露編委會（地球機密網站）
原影片出處：〈# MOATS: NO CONCENTRATION CAMPS IN CHINA - Their muslim population is growing!〉，頻道「George Galloway」，2020年10月2日， https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YMwqYRLgjs8
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