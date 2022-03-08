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Newsmax Whistleblower Emerald Robinson Exposes the Deep State's Control of MSM
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166 views • March 08, 2022
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Emerald Robinson of https://emeraldrobinson.substack.com/ joins Alex Jones to break down what comes next after blowing the whistle of government payoffs to corporate news outlets to promote medical tyranny Covid propaganda.
We have all 3 types of iodine in X3
Emerald Robinson of https://emeraldrobinson.substack.com/ joins Alex Jones to break down what comes next after blowing the whistle of government payoffs to corporate news outlets to promote medical tyranny Covid propaganda.
We have all 3 types of iodine in X3
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