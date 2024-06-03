© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine: highlights of the week May, 27 - June, 2, 2024
▪️Russian troops launched another missile attack on Starokostyantyniv airfield in Khmelnytskyi region. The object has repeatedly been the target of raids and is strategically important for the enemy.
▪️Another target was the terminal of a non-functioning airport in Zaporizhzhia. The facility has received significant damage and cannot be used nowadays.
▪️For the first time since the beginning of May, Russian troops launched a combined missile attack on energy facilities and critical infrastructure of the enemy. Burshtynsʹka TPP was damaged, at least three hits were recorded at Dnipro HPP-1, where hits fell on hydrogenerators that survived after previous raids.
▪️Ukrainian troops, in turn, struck the territory of the LPR again. Ukrainian terrorists launched a missile attack with cluster shells on an airfield near the aviation museum, and then tried to attack the facility with drones.
▪️The enemy also attempted to attack facilities in Oryol region. Several drones damaged a gas station in Livny, falling a hundred meters from an oil depot, one person was killed.
▪️At the same time, the enemy continues to conduct combined raids on Crimea. In Kerch, two ferry crossings were damaged as a result of a missile attack. At the same time, AFU attacked the harbor at the Black Sea with six unmanned boats, and sank one border patrol boat, the second was damaged.
▪️Moreover, the enemy again launched a combined attack on the facilities of the fuel and energy complex of Russia. In Krasnodar region, as a result of hits from several modified Neptune anti-ship missiles, the loading area of Kavkaz port was hit.
