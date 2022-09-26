Covid Hospital Protocols the New Global Holocaust?

Scott Schara, the father of Grace Schara who’s life was taken while at a hospital in Wisconsin, talks about a protest he and supporters held in her memory on September 26, 2022. The protest comes days after what would have been Grace’s 20th birthday and 17 days before the one year anniversary of her death. Scott tells The New American how the protest went, updates about the legal case, and draws stark comparisons of Grace’s story with the Holocaust in Nazi Germany. According to Scott, the Covid hospital protocols in the U.S. and in many places around the world constitute a global genocide.

