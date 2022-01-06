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Signs of Psychiatric Corruption and the Dangers of Psychiatric Medication and its Effects with Dr. Mo Hannah
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57 views • January 06, 2022
Is Psychiatric drugging really the solution we thought it was initially? Though it may be the predominant tool, there are hidden dangers many are unaware of. Listen up to learn:
What psychiatric drugging refers to
Why harm reduction is essential when considering medication
A recommendation for addressing the problem at hand
Professor of Psychology Dr. Mo Hannah shares important warnings and information surrounding psychiatric drugging and concerns in the modern psychiatric field.
While they have a place and use in modern psychiatric treatment, we may be too quick to prescribe and take unnecessary medication. Despite the widespread prescription and use, there are important considerations to make before prescribing or accepting psychiatric medication for themselves or their children.
Withdrawal symptoms can be incredibly dangerous when working with psychiatric medication and should be taken seriously. A common misconception is that withdrawal symptoms are simply due to preexisting mental conditions; however, this may be dangerously wrong.
Visit http://motheresehannahphd.com to learn more.
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
What psychiatric drugging refers to
Why harm reduction is essential when considering medication
A recommendation for addressing the problem at hand
Professor of Psychology Dr. Mo Hannah shares important warnings and information surrounding psychiatric drugging and concerns in the modern psychiatric field.
While they have a place and use in modern psychiatric treatment, we may be too quick to prescribe and take unnecessary medication. Despite the widespread prescription and use, there are important considerations to make before prescribing or accepting psychiatric medication for themselves or their children.
Withdrawal symptoms can be incredibly dangerous when working with psychiatric medication and should be taken seriously. A common misconception is that withdrawal symptoms are simply due to preexisting mental conditions; however, this may be dangerously wrong.
Visit http://motheresehannahphd.com to learn more.
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
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