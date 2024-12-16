© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
❗️Oreshnik production essential to protect ourselves & allies - Putin
The missile system has only be used after the provocation of Western long-range weapons being deployed in Ukraine, the Russian President added.
