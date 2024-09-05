WHO'S TEDROS CONDUCTS POLIO KILLING SPREE ON CHILDREN OF GAZA WHILE CDC MARKS BABIES FOR MORE MRNA

Dr Jane Ruby

WHO Director targets the children of Gaza with polio poison masquerading as public health while continuing the Covid 19 fear campaign to lure people into jabbing babies and children with MORE of the mRNA. According to Drs. Lee and Broudy of the IIRT Incubation Study, these Pfizer, Moderna shots are self assembling into 3D structures after 2 years, this insanity and attack o 6 month old babies must stop!





Dr. Jane Ruby is an American scientist, medical professional, and commentator. You can follow her Substack at https://substack.com/@drjaneruby and her work on Rumble.com/c/drjaneruby





PLEASE NOTE NEW ADDRESS FOR DR. JANE’S STUDIO/MAIL/COFFEE CUPS/ DONATIONS:

Dr. Jane Ruby

1257 SW Martin Hwy, #1443

Palm City, FL 34990





IRA/401K, PROTECT YOUR SAVINGS! Augusta Gold & Silver: CALL: 888-836-1890 or click on link: https://learn.augustapreciousmetals.com/jane-ruby





Allergen & Shedding Relief Air Purification:

https://Filterssuck.com (Promo Code RUBY 10% off/free shipping)

HYDROGEN WATER: https://honesthydrogen.com Use coupon code: RUBY for discounts





MyPillow Products: https://www.mypillow.com (Promo Code: Ruby)





Tower Garden: https://us.towergarden.com/#RUBY





Earthing/Grounding: https://www.earthing.com/?rfsn=6528853.01597ca





Dr. Stella IVERMECTIN/HCQ: https://drstellamd.com/ Promo Code: RUBY





CardioMiracle: https://www.mypowerheart.com





Apricot Seeds B-17: https://rncstore.com/drjaneruby





Shungite EMF Health: www.modernom.co/ruby





PATRIOT MOBILE Cellular: https://www.patriotmobile.com

Use Promo Code: RUBY for free activation!





Food Storage & downgrid preparation: Loxahatchee Coop and Membership

https://www.quantumcollective.world/shop (Promo code: Ruby for 10% off)





Direct mail address for checks for the show, general show support:

https://www.givesendgo.com/truthinmedicine

Legal defense fund: https://www.givesendgo.com/protectdrjane

Venmo: @Jane-Ruby

https://paypal.me/DrJaneRuby





DR JANE’S Email: [email protected] Website: https://drjaneruby.com

Twitter: Twitter.com/RealDrJaneRuby

Instagram: www.instagram.com/drjaneruby Rumble: Rumble.com/c/DrJaneRuby

Telegram: t.me/s/DrJaneRuby

Tik Tok: www.tiktok.com/@drjaneruby

Linktree: drjaneruby | Instagram, TikTok | Linktreelinktr.ee