A CHILL UP My Spine LOCUST Plague starting in Late April is it a sign?

This is dealing with the Cicadas locusts that will start coming out in late April. This may be a nothing burger. But with all the signs in the last days it just might. I thought I would just throw this at you today for I am very curious about it.

The cycle of these locusts coming out of the earth is kind of reminiscent of revelation 9 in the Bible where there is locust coming and where the locust plague in Egypt in the Bible. Who knows this could be a trumpet blowing of warning. These are known as the loudest insects on earth.





You can also go to my ROOFTOP VIDEOS channel on YouTube and I will leave a link to make it easierhttps://youtu.be/frl8WKsverU?si=UofPAC4cOosj5Spp