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8/14/18 #MIDTERMJ_HAD USSA's Min_stry of Prop_ganda: G00GLE G_STAPO #OMAROSAUNHINGED
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4 views • January 02, 2021
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8/124/18 This video is legally protected by the 1st Amendment of the United States Constitution and by the Sullivan Act insuring freedom of the Press in the United States of America. This video is not intended to bully or harass anyone and is specifically intended not to provoke discrimination or violence in any way.
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This video took nearly 12 hours to upload. Therefore YAFTV will not be providing many links herein. However, please consider contacting Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker and ask him to commute the sentence of Marty Gottesfeld, the compassionate activist who brought attention to the medical kidnapping of Justina Peltier by briefly hacking into Harvard-affliliated Boston Children's Children's hospital during a fundraiser in 2014.
To tweet Governor Baker asking for him to step in to free Marty G:
https://twitter.com/MassGovernor
To contribute to the defense fund of Marty G and to support his cause:
https://www.freemartyg.com
Thanks so much for supporting You Are Free TV! Your support truly makes this channel possible as the censorship gestapo intensifies their coordinated lock down on free speech. YAFTV appreciates your positive comments, prayers, news tips and donations. WE ARE FREE!
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Blessings to all of you Freedom Lovers! WE ARE FREE!
8/124/18 This video is legally protected by the 1st Amendment of the United States Constitution and by the Sullivan Act insuring freedom of the Press in the United States of America. This video is not intended to bully or harass anyone and is specifically intended not to provoke discrimination or violence in any way.
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donation links below:
This video took nearly 12 hours to upload. Therefore YAFTV will not be providing many links herein. However, please consider contacting Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker and ask him to commute the sentence of Marty Gottesfeld, the compassionate activist who brought attention to the medical kidnapping of Justina Peltier by briefly hacking into Harvard-affliliated Boston Children's Children's hospital during a fundraiser in 2014.
To tweet Governor Baker asking for him to step in to free Marty G:
https://twitter.com/MassGovernor
To contribute to the defense fund of Marty G and to support his cause:
https://www.freemartyg.com
Thanks so much for supporting You Are Free TV! Your support truly makes this channel possible as the censorship gestapo intensifies their coordinated lock down on free speech. YAFTV appreciates your positive comments, prayers, news tips and donations. WE ARE FREE!
For Crypto:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Blessings to all of you Freedom Lovers! WE ARE FREE!
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