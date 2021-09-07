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Yes, they are using vaccine injuries as propaganda to promote having the jab. Inversion. I think nearly a century ago Rudolf Steiner said that in the future evil will become synonymous with stupidity. Well guess what?
Source : https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/i-never-imagined-anyone-could-be-this-stupid-i-was-wrong
Thanks to the Truthseeker for Tip