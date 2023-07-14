Create New Account
The Latest Russian Jumping Anti-Tank Mine 'PTKM-1R' Shocked Western Military in Ukraine!
Russia Truth
The number of destroyed tanks of the Ukrainian army is increasing every day. Nearly every day, military experts study new videos showing how not only Ukrainian tanks but also other NATO-style heavy military equipment are systematically destroyed. At the same time, the surviving Ukrainian soldiers claim that they could not understand what exactly caused the destruction of the armored group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

russiaukrainenato

