The Unpardonable Sin: Are You Doomed to Hell?

Is there an action or sin that we can do that will lead us directly to Hell?





Blasphemy against the Holy Spirit is referred to as the ‘unpardonable sin’ or the ‘unforgivable sin’, based on Matthew 12:31-32. Are you guilty of blasphemy of the Holy Spirit and condemned to hell, without hope forever?! Resisting God’s Spirit is, a very serious offence, and it places one in an unforgivable situation. But watch this video to get the bigger picture. If you are asking yourself right now, “Am I unforgivable?” this will help you deal with the condemnation that you are facing. Please stop and consider how important it is to get a fuller picture of just how serious it is to blaspheme the Holy Spirit.