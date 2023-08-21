Stan Bogdanov - "An Alternate View From Our Cozy Mordor”





Quantum Nurse

Freedom International Livestream

On Aug 17, 2022 Thursday @ 12:00 PM EST 6:00 PM UK 7:00 PM Germany

Guest: Stan Bogdanov

Topic: "An Alternate View From Our Cozy Mordor”







Bio:

Born in USSR in 1972, educated in strategic management

Former translator who worked with quite a few VIP's, IT specialist for over 20 years,

Happily married on a lady who lived for over 30 years in Crimea (both in Soviet times and under Ukrainian rule)







Grace Asagra, RN MA (Holistic Nurse, US, originally from the Phil)

Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bless

www.quantumnurse.life

Hartmut Schumacher

Podcast: GO YOUR OWN PATH

Roy Coughlan

Podcast: AWAKENING

