Michael Shellenberger on Jeffrey Epstein | It sounds like a Hollywood movie...

Michael Shellenberger: It sounds like a Hollywood movie. Government intelligence agencies, perhaps CIA and Mossad, use sex with dozens of teenage girls to blackmail some of the world’s most powerful people, including Bill Gates, Prince Andrew, and Bill Clinton.





But it’s not a movie. It appears to be what New York investor Jeffrey Epstein did from the 1990s until 2018. One year later, he died in jail, either by suicide or murder.





There’s a lot of misinformation out there about this case. The truth is that we don’t have the hard proof that the CIA, FBI, or Mossad were involved in Epstein’s sex trafficking.





But we do know that the U.S. Attorney for South Florida at the time, who arranged Epstein’s lenient sentence, said, “I was told Epstein ‘belonged to intelligence’ and to leave it alone.”





And all of the top journalists who have looked into the Epstein case believe that intelligence agencies, including Mossad and CIA, were involved with Epstein and may have even controlled him.





The reason any of this matters is because it’s wrong for the people who are supposed to be protecting us to be involved in sex trafficking. That goes for both minors and adults.





Government agencies asking their employees or contractors to be prostitutes is coercive, exploitative, and wrong.





How did this happen?





Miami Herald reporter Julie Brown gave the answer in her 2021 book: “Epstein got away with his crimes,” she said, “because nearly every element of society allowed him to get away with them.”





The includes the FBI, US Department of Justice, Florida State Attorney General, and the media.





Vanity Fair and ABC killed stories about Epstein, and the New York Times just last week dismissed new court documents as “fodder for conspiracy theorists.”

We don’t really know if Epstein was the mastermind or if he’s working for someone else....





