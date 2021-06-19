US and EU Call for Phase Two COVID-19 Origin Investigation and Hold CCP Accountable

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06/15/2021 Rich Edson: US and EU call for progress on a transparent, evidence-based and expert-led WHO-convened phase 2 study on the origins of COVID-19, that is free from interference. Again, Secretary of State Antony Blinken called the World Health Organization’s first investigation highly deficient and that there needs to be accountability for China.