Wicked Men And Their Wicked Ways.

Proverbs 2:12-15 (NIV).

12) Wisdom will save you from the ways of wicked men,

from men whose words are perverse,

13) who have left the straight paths

to walk in dark ways,

14) who delight in doing wrong

and rejoice in the perverseness of evil,

15) whose paths are crooked.

and who are devious in their ways.

Proverbs Club Commentary.

Wicked men with evil thoughts, evil speech, and evil deeds,

slink down their crooked paths.

Wisdom protects the Righteous.

