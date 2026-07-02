Detoxification and Liver Pathways | Ageless and Timeless Podcast

https://drchrisshade.com/iwf-webinar-with-dr-chris-shade-and-michele-hughes-ageless-and-timeless-podcast/

Chris Shade, PhD: The theme of detoxification. Sometimes this is a little bit of a hackneyed, you know, overused theme, but it's something that every one of your cells is doing every moment of every day. There are times you're doing more of that, times you're doing less of that. And then there's the quarterback of the whole scenario, and that's the liver. The liver is taking these toxins, some of which are just from your own biology, some of which are from your food, things you breathe in, the ubiquitous junk all around us, so your cells are processing them, your liver is moving it out into your GI, and it's going out to waste, so your liver is neutralizing these things. The same time your liver is deciding how to run your metabolism. People talk about things like keto diet and fasting and intermittent fasting, and we'll just breeze upon those, but these are very important themes. When we're eating all the time, our metabolism is stuck in always trying to store energy for later. This goes back to caveman times, where you didn't have food all the time, so when you have a lot, you store it. Clarity in the system is formed in the times when you're not eating, and these are the times where you go and you clean up, you move out, you mobilize stored fat to use for energy, you mobilize fat out of your liver, you clean up this area around your cells, and you actually clean up the mechanisms and the machinery of your cells, things like mitochondria that make energy, old ones are cleaned out and new ones are made in the times when you're not eating. As we age, I encourage people to do more what's called intermittent fasting. It's a very simple thing. It's basically skipping breakfast or skipping dinner.

06/16/2026 - IWF Webinar with Dr Chris Shade and Michele Hughes | Ageless and Timeless Podcast: https://youtu.be/vjZVYA1BVh4?si=951TDdmRZpbdxr9L