BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Detoxification and Liver Pathways | Ageless and Timeless Podcast
DrChrisShade
DrChrisShade
7 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
32 views • Yesterday

https://drchrisshade.com/iwf-webinar-with-dr-chris-shade-and-michele-hughes-ageless-and-timeless-podcast/

Chris Shade, PhD: The theme of detoxification. Sometimes this is a little bit of a hackneyed, you know, overused theme, but it's something that every one of your cells is doing every moment of every day. There are times you're doing more of that, times you're doing less of that. And then there's the quarterback of the whole scenario, and that's the liver. The liver is taking these toxins, some of which are just from your own biology, some of which are from your food, things you breathe in, the ubiquitous junk all around us, so your cells are processing them, your liver is moving it out into your GI, and it's going out to waste, so your liver is neutralizing these things. The same time your liver is deciding how to run your metabolism. People talk about things like keto diet and fasting and intermittent fasting, and we'll just breeze upon those, but these are very important themes. When we're eating all the time, our metabolism is stuck in always trying to store energy for later. This goes back to caveman times, where you didn't have food all the time, so when you have a lot, you store it. Clarity in the system is formed in the times when you're not eating, and these are the times where you go and you clean up, you move out, you mobilize stored fat to use for energy, you mobilize fat out of your liver, you clean up this area around your cells, and you actually clean up the mechanisms and the machinery of your cells, things like mitochondria that make energy, old ones are cleaned out and new ones are made in the times when you're not eating. As we age, I encourage people to do more what's called intermittent fasting. It's a very simple thing. It's basically skipping breakfast or skipping dinner.

06/16/2026 - IWF Webinar with Dr Chris Shade and Michele Hughes | Ageless and Timeless Podcast: https://youtu.be/vjZVYA1BVh4?si=951TDdmRZpbdxr9L

Keywords
healthnewsdetoxificationenergytruthlivermetabolismfastingintermittent fastingchris shadechristopher shade
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Bleed Air Systems on Commercial Jets Raise Health Concerns

Bleed Air Systems on Commercial Jets Raise Health Concerns

Iva Greene
Eating for bowel health: The evening meal that could change your morning routine

Eating for bowel health: The evening meal that could change your morning routine

Evangelyn Rodriguez
Study: Manuka Honey Shows Promise for Dry Eyes, Sinus Issues, and Oral Health

Study: Manuka Honey Shows Promise for Dry Eyes, Sinus Issues, and Oral Health

Coco Somers
What happens to your blood pressure when you drink beet juice?

What happens to your blood pressure when you drink beet juice?

Jacob Thomas
Daily walking linked to improved sleep, mood and stress levels, study finds

Daily walking linked to improved sleep, mood and stress levels, study finds

Morgan S. Verity
Moderate Intermittent Fasting Found Most Effective for Older Adults, Review of 31 Studies Shows

Moderate Intermittent Fasting Found Most Effective for Older Adults, Review of 31 Studies Shows

Petra Stone
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy