Bright Videos News, Feb 27, 2026 – Anthropic Says NO to DoD, Trump Wants Israel to Attack First, Dorsey Fires 4,000 Humans to Replace with AI

- Interview with Alec Zeck and News Updates (0:10)
- Iran and Israel Conflict Predictions (4:54)
- Potential Consequences of an Iran Attack (18:14)
- Anthropic's Stand Against Pentagon's AI Use (22:29)
- Impact of AI on Employment and Economy (33:58)
- Toxic Personalities and Promotion of Toxic Substances (51:18)
- Interview with Alec Zeck: Background and Philosophy (58:53)
- Exploration of Consciousness and Water (1:08:26)
- Experiments with Xylitol and Consciousness (1:19:56)
- Falcon Sketch and Persian Symbolism (1:20:45)
- Predictive Sketching and Tel Aviv Buildings (1:22:12)
- Hyper-Materialistic View and Electromagnetic Spectrum (1:23:31)
- Impact of Epstein Files and Psychic Terrorism (1:25:54)
- Website and Event Announcements (1:29:01)
- Censorship and Freedom of Speech (1:33:05)
- Legal Battle and Motivations (1:50:57)
