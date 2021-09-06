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The contagion by virus transmission MYTH
Big Gee's Blog Channel
Big Gee's Blog Channel
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62 views • September 06, 2021
A BGB reproduction of a Brian Young two part interview with Dr. Andrew Kaufman.

An increasing number of Drs & scientists are questioning the 150 year old or so, Germ Theory promulgated by the likes of Louis Pasteur, who after his death has been exposed as a plagiarist and a fraud in his day. Sadly his flawed theory about 'germs' carried over to the same theory involving viruses. This theory has been hotly promoted by the likes of the Rockefeller Foundation, who controls allopathic medicine and has propagated the pharmaceutical industry - for obvious reasons - the germ theory is a perfect vehicle for them.

Dr. Kaufman leaves us in no doubt that what we have been brainwashed to believe about viruses and vaccinations is contrived poppycock, which has become unchallengeable dogma, that still serves to scare people and keeps the Covid-19 scam circus rolling.

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germ-theoryvirus-mythmedical-lies
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