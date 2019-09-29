Watch Supreme Court Decide The Fate Of The 1st

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Published on Sep 27, 2019
Alex Jones makes a plea to fight for the children as we face a darkness that feeds on their innocence. Only your patronage to the Infowars Store is what keeps this beacon of truth lit in the controlled-narrative darkness.