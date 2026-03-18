Tulsi: "The intelligence community has continued to provide the President & his team with the intelligence related to this operation in Iran, before and on an ongoing basis." - clip 1, of answers

"Last year, your agencies testified that Iran's large conventional forces are capable of inflicting substantial damage to an attacker, executing region strikes and disrupting shipping, particularly energy supplies through the Strait of Hormuz. In other words, every problem we're seeing now was predicted."

Tulsi: "The intelligence community has continued to provide the President and his team with the intelligence related to this operation in Iran, before and on an ongoing basis."

Cynthia... Sounds like Trump's only listens to the Zionists in his team... I'm only posting a few clips of the question and answers... I did post her full opening statement.