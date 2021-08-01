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The People's Proclamation 1-8-2021 Lois Vogel-Sharp
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84 views • January 08, 2021
Issuance of a PROCLAMATION against the coup and takeover of THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA by proclamation of an EXECUTIVE ORDER by THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA ( Donald Trump )
IN THE ORDER OF LINCOLN'S EMANCIPATION PROCLAMATION.
Lois Vogel-Sharp
IN THE ORDER OF LINCOLN'S EMANCIPATION PROCLAMATION.
Lois Vogel-Sharp
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