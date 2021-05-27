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Benefits of Cardamom: The Queen of Spices - East-West Herbal
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445 views • May 27, 2021
ORGANIC CARDAMOM - EAST-WEST HERBAL APOTHECARY
https://eastwestherbalapothecary.com
Cardamom is mainly used in Indian and Middle Eastern cooking, particularly in desserts, tea and coffee due to its sweet flavor. In addition, it is also often chewed after a meal to freshen breath.
Cardamom comes in a pod that houses smaller seeds. Both the whole pod and seeds, which are ground to create to make cardamom powder, are used in Ayurvedic cooking and remedies.
Cardamom is rich in antioxidants, which has been shown to protect cells from free radical damage that can cause inflammation and pre-mature aging.
Cardamom is an Ayurvedic spice that may lower blood pressure, improve breathing, and potentially help stomach ulcers heal. However, more research is necessary.
East-West Herbal Apothecary offers a wide selection of the finest Ethnoherbs, Nootropics, Culinary spices, International Coffees and Teas as well as other natural products to assist you with a variety of health needs.
Our amazing herbal solutions can be transformative for your life. Visit our Store Today!
For more products, please visit:
https://EastWestHerbal.com
East West Herbal - Map:
https://eastwestherbalapothecary.com/Map
East West Herbal - Instagram:
https://eastwestherbalapothecary.com/Instagram
East West Herbal - Pinterest:
https://eastwestherbalapothecary.com/Pinterest
Phone (615) 730-8953
3028 Gallatin Pike, Nashville, TN 37216
https://eastwestherbalapothecary.com
Cardamom is mainly used in Indian and Middle Eastern cooking, particularly in desserts, tea and coffee due to its sweet flavor. In addition, it is also often chewed after a meal to freshen breath.
Cardamom comes in a pod that houses smaller seeds. Both the whole pod and seeds, which are ground to create to make cardamom powder, are used in Ayurvedic cooking and remedies.
Cardamom is rich in antioxidants, which has been shown to protect cells from free radical damage that can cause inflammation and pre-mature aging.
Cardamom is an Ayurvedic spice that may lower blood pressure, improve breathing, and potentially help stomach ulcers heal. However, more research is necessary.
East-West Herbal Apothecary offers a wide selection of the finest Ethnoherbs, Nootropics, Culinary spices, International Coffees and Teas as well as other natural products to assist you with a variety of health needs.
Our amazing herbal solutions can be transformative for your life. Visit our Store Today!
For more products, please visit:
https://EastWestHerbal.com
East West Herbal - Map:
https://eastwestherbalapothecary.com/Map
East West Herbal - Instagram:
https://eastwestherbalapothecary.com/Instagram
East West Herbal - Pinterest:
https://eastwestherbalapothecary.com/Pinterest
Phone (615) 730-8953
3028 Gallatin Pike, Nashville, TN 37216
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