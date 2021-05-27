Benefits of Cardamom: The Queen of Spices - East-West Herbal

ORGANIC CARDAMOM - EAST-WEST HERBAL APOTHECARYCardamom is mainly used in Indian and Middle Eastern cooking, particularly in desserts, tea and coffee due to its sweet flavor. In addition, it is also often chewed after a meal to freshen breath.Cardamom comes in a pod that houses smaller seeds. Both the whole pod and seeds, which are ground to create to make cardamom powder, are used in Ayurvedic cooking and remedies.Cardamom is rich in antioxidants, which has been shown to protect cells from free radical damage that can cause inflammation and pre-mature aging.Cardamom is an Ayurvedic spice that may lower blood pressure, improve breathing, and potentially help stomach ulcers heal. However, more research is necessary.East-West Herbal Apothecary offers a wide selection of the finest Ethnoherbs, Nootropics, Culinary spices, International Coffees and Teas as well as other natural products to assist you with a variety of health needs.Our amazing herbal solutions can be transformative for your life. Visit our Store Today!For more products, please visit:East West Herbal - Map:East West Herbal - Instagram:East West Herbal - Pinterest:Phone (615) 730-89533028 Gallatin Pike, Nashville, TN 37216