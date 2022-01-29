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OBEY AND CONFORM! Or Grow a Pair.
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11 views • January 29, 2022
What happened to individual courage? Why do so many people simply obey and conform to pressure from corrupt government bureaucrats and psychopathic billionaires? Who, in their right mind, would agree to have an experimental drug injected into their body, a drug that has had no animal studies and no long term studies?
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