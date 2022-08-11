Does Joe Biden have a Catheter bag?

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It appears to me that the president has a catheter bag strapped to his leg in this video. There are basically two types for men, the condom type ( for incontinence) and the regular internal one that doctors order for various health problems. There are bad doctors who order regular catheters for incontinence.