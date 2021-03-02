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Recent News as seen through my eyes thus banned for YouTube content Feb/March 2021
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201 views • March 02, 2021
Viewer discernment is advised. Recent update Feb/March 2021, Earth; provided by Mrs. Hempstress:
Humbly grateful hempreneur offering hempducation & help raise consciousness. Cannabis: superfood which helps decalcify pineal gland; Anti everything (practically) to include ANTIVIRAL; Heals both the air & soil as it grows. It secures the world's fiber, food, fuel, & medicine supply thus our very independence. Cannabinoids acts on all vertebrate's endocannabinoid systems to maintain homeostasis in body, air, & soil. Hemp is the non psychoactive form of cannabis. Taken away in 1937. Briefly reappearing, see Victory for Hemp. Re legalized hemp, 2018. Let's raise consciousness. Take back our global SOVEREIGNTY #tipthescale #lovebomb #moreofusthanthem #SquirrelArmy #smallaccountsmatter #mrshempstress #hempstressoftheroc #GodWins
Social media to follow for follow:
Brighteon: MrsHempstress
Cash app me; pause for the cause & help me keep on hemping the world: $MrsHempstress
Clouthub: @Mrs.Hempstress
discord.gg/nJtWbHVQFJ
Gab: @MrsHempstress
SafeChat: @mrshempstress
Telegram link to my channel, see also Hempducated: https://t.me/MrsHempstress/73
youtube.com/user/doodoonarnar
Subscribe anyway n fük algorithms!
(**Suspended for 2 wks. Today is 3.2.21**)
✌❤🖖tenfold to all divine immortal souls having a physical experience.
Potcast should this, too go down:anchor.fm/mrs.hempstress
My Hempster, Michael Iuliucci Jr MS, see LinkedIn, has an Educational Plan Suppressed by BigTech & NYS to be utilized with hempires: www.governor.ny.gov/sites/governor.ny.gov/files/archive/assets/documents/102212_fingerlakeshearing/MichaelJosephIuliucciJrTestimony.pdf
This Relevant Soundtrack brought to you by the letter "R" for "Rock". Let's Roll The Credits:
1.) While We Were Sleeping by Vermos URL: https://icons8.com/music
2.) Joy To The World by Jason Shaw URL: https://audionautix.com License: https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/legalcode
3.) Brackets & Jackets by Isaac Kappy n friends to wake the world.
4.) Welcome to the Jungle by Guns & Roses
5.) Oh No! (TikTok remix) by Capone
6.) Paradise by IMMNNC URL: https://icons8.com/music
7.) Tom by Arulo URL: https://mixkit.co/ License: https://mixkit.co/terms/
8.) Shanhai by FOREVERT URL: https://icons8.com/music
9.) November Rain by Guns & Roses
Thanq all.
#WeAreTheMedia now
Humbly grateful hempreneur offering hempducation & help raise consciousness. Cannabis: superfood which helps decalcify pineal gland; Anti everything (practically) to include ANTIVIRAL; Heals both the air & soil as it grows. It secures the world's fiber, food, fuel, & medicine supply thus our very independence. Cannabinoids acts on all vertebrate's endocannabinoid systems to maintain homeostasis in body, air, & soil. Hemp is the non psychoactive form of cannabis. Taken away in 1937. Briefly reappearing, see Victory for Hemp. Re legalized hemp, 2018. Let's raise consciousness. Take back our global SOVEREIGNTY #tipthescale #lovebomb #moreofusthanthem #SquirrelArmy #smallaccountsmatter #mrshempstress #hempstressoftheroc #GodWins
Social media to follow for follow:
Brighteon: MrsHempstress
Cash app me; pause for the cause & help me keep on hemping the world: $MrsHempstress
Clouthub: @Mrs.Hempstress
discord.gg/nJtWbHVQFJ
Gab: @MrsHempstress
SafeChat: @mrshempstress
Telegram link to my channel, see also Hempducated: https://t.me/MrsHempstress/73
youtube.com/user/doodoonarnar
Subscribe anyway n fük algorithms!
(**Suspended for 2 wks. Today is 3.2.21**)
✌❤🖖tenfold to all divine immortal souls having a physical experience.
Potcast should this, too go down:anchor.fm/mrs.hempstress
My Hempster, Michael Iuliucci Jr MS, see LinkedIn, has an Educational Plan Suppressed by BigTech & NYS to be utilized with hempires: www.governor.ny.gov/sites/governor.ny.gov/files/archive/assets/documents/102212_fingerlakeshearing/MichaelJosephIuliucciJrTestimony.pdf
This Relevant Soundtrack brought to you by the letter "R" for "Rock". Let's Roll The Credits:
1.) While We Were Sleeping by Vermos URL: https://icons8.com/music
2.) Joy To The World by Jason Shaw URL: https://audionautix.com License: https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/legalcode
3.) Brackets & Jackets by Isaac Kappy n friends to wake the world.
4.) Welcome to the Jungle by Guns & Roses
5.) Oh No! (TikTok remix) by Capone
6.) Paradise by IMMNNC URL: https://icons8.com/music
7.) Tom by Arulo URL: https://mixkit.co/ License: https://mixkit.co/terms/
8.) Shanhai by FOREVERT URL: https://icons8.com/music
9.) November Rain by Guns & Roses
Thanq all.
#WeAreTheMedia now
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