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Biden admin 'has no respect for individual freedom': Oklahoma gov. plans to sue over vaccine mandate
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100 views • October 15, 2021
Oklahoma's Republican Governor Kevin Stitt has announced plans to pursue legal action against the Biden administration over its vaccine mandate. In his remarks, Stitt assured residents that he'll fight to protect their freedoms and that once the mandates against businesses are made public, he's going to file a lawsuit.
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