How the Globalists are Upending the World-Wide Resistance to the Great Reset - Br Alexis Bugnolo
Br. Alexis Bugnolo, FromRome.info


April 29, 2023


How the Globalists are U pending the World-Wide Resistance to the Great Reset


Editor’s Note: This is my April 29, 2023 A. D. update to my previous video of January 14, 2022 A. D., entitled, “How Skull & Bones plans to co-opt world-wide resistance to the Scamdemic“ (https://www.fromrome.info/2022/01/14/how-skull-bones-plans-to-co-opt-world-wide-resistance-to-the-plandemic/), which itself was a second installment on, “Beware as Skull & Bones Pivots“ (https://www.fromrome.info/2022/01/10/beware-as-skull-bones-pivots/), by which I foretold a week beforehand how the Covid Narrative would be dumped. — I have made today’s video in suchwise that you may be able to upload it to BigTech Media platforms, so feel free to do so, as I release the intellectual rights I have over it, for such uses: though I urge you to do so under a non-paid anonymous account, because of what I say in it.


Source: https://www.fromrome.info/category/videos/

