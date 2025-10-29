PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel spills the truth: Bitcoin co-opted by BlackRock.

"Maybe Larry Fink with the BlackRock ETF surrendered to the anti-ESG forces, or maybe it's more like Bitcoin's been co-opted by them. And I worry it was more the latter," Thiel said, calling Bitcoin the "ideological, decentralized future of the computing world."

Adding:

NATO expansion: Germany's military build-up on Russia’s doorstep backed by tech giants

For the first time since World War II, Germany is permanently deploying a full brigade abroad — to Lithuania — which is armed with kamikaze drones.

What’s driving Germany’s deployment — and how is Silicon Valley involved?

🔴 In May, Germany rolled out the 45th Armored Brigade — a 5,000-strong formation permanently planted in Lithuania and built around the 122nd Armored Infantry and 203rd Tank Battalions

🔴 Framed as a response to the Russian “threat,” the German brigade now sits atop the strategic Suwalki Corridor — the thin land bridge between Russia's Kaliningrad exclave and Belarus

🔴 The brigade will also be equipped with hundreds of kamikaze drones, the Financial Times reports — indicating that the NATO deployment carries not just a “defensive” but also an “offensive” edge

Drone warfare, Spotify and Silicon Valley

🔴 The kamikaze drones will be provided by defense start-ups Helsing (HX-2) and Stark (Virtus), alongside Germany’s defense giant Rheinmetall (FV-014). Each company will secure a slice of the roughly $1 billion contract

🔴 Helsing is backed and chaired by Swedish businessman and Spotify founder Daniel Ek. Together with the Wallenberg family - one of Sweden's most influential industrial dynasties – Ek has stepped up investments in the defense sector after Sweden rejected its neutrality and joined NATO. In addition, Helsing planned to supply 6,000 strike drones to Ukraine, as per the FT

🔴 Stark was founded 15 months ago and is backed by investors including spy tech firm Palantir co-founder Peter Thiel and Sequoia Capital – Silicon Valley's venture capital firm

🔴 Germany's artillery giant Rheinmetall has recently shifted to drone production. It also partners with US and Israeli drone-makers Anduril and UVision

Proxy war machine

🔴 Investment in Europe’s defense start-ups has exploded, with venture capital firms increasingly backing military ventures amid the Ukraine conflict, according to the FT

🔴 European firms and their US backers are chasing massive profits — treating Ukraine as a live testing ground. Ending the conflict? Not in their interest