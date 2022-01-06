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Welcome to the Hotel Paranoia
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49 views • January 06, 2022
A parody rewrite of the Eagles’ 1977 hit song, Hotel California, relevant to the current times, the times of pervasive paranoia and pandemics of fear. (Ned)
🎤 On the great reset highway, fools’ words in my ear
Warm smell of infection, rising up through the fear
Up ahead in the future, I saw a frightening sight
My health grew heavy and my rights grew dim
I got locked down for the night
“Show passports at the doorway,”
I heard the armed guards tell
And I was thinking to myself,
“This could be Heaven or this could be Hell”
Then they brought out the needles and they boosted away
There were voices from the monitor,
I thought I heard them say…
Welcome to the Hotel Paranoia
Such an ugly place (Such an ugly place)
So just mask your face
Plenty of doom at the Hotel Paranoia
Any kind of fear (Any kind of fear)
You can find it here
The news is definitely twisted toward propagandic ends
They got a lot of pretty newsman boys they call friends
How they lie in the courthouse, hyping the threat.
Some lie to remember, some lie to forget
So I called up the doctor,
“Please help me feel fine”
He said, “We haven’t showed that spirit here since nineteen twenty nine”
And so our choice is falling so far away,
Taken out in the middle of the night
Then you hear them say…
Welcome to the Hotel Paranoia
Such an ugly place (Such an ugly place)
So just mask your face
The living will die at the Hotel Paranoia
What a big surprise (not a nice surprise)
Right before your eyes.
Fear’s up to the ceiling,
They keep vaccine on ice
“Sure,” we said, “we are all just listeners here, on our own device”
And in Big Pharma’s boardrooms,
They gathered for the feast
They profit from our sickly lives
And they just can’t care the least
Last thing I remember, I was
Lying on the floor
I couldn’t get the message back
To the way it was before
“React,” said the fright man,
“We are programmed to deceive.
You can fact check any time you like,
But you will not believe.”
—————
🖋 THE COVID-19 FRAUD & WAR ON HUMANITY pdf
https://drsambailey.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/COVID-19-FRAUD-WAR-ON-HUMANITY-1.pdf
—————
🎥 DR SAM BAILEY - THE COVID-19 FRAUD & WAR ON HUMANITY (PART 1)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6EnJJ3wQ17rr/
🎥 DR SAM BAILEY - THE COVID-19 FRAUD & WAR ON HUMANITY (PART 2)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/d0rc5NNM13Ky/
🎥 DR SAM BAILEY - THE COVID-19 FRAUD & WAR ON HUMANITY (PART 3)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qKJEKhR7dwvm/
—————
🔬 DR ANDREW KAUFMAN
(Statement Of Virus Isolation)
https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/sovi
—————
🎥 DR KARY MULLIS EXPLAINS THE PCR TEST
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LLGfTxnfcsKP/
—————
PLANDEMIC MOVIE ONE
https://rumble.com/vo4x8a-plandemic-movie-one.html
PLANDEMIC MOVIE TWO
https://rumble.com/vo4yg6-plandemic-movie-two.html
—————
🎤 On the great reset highway, fools’ words in my ear
Warm smell of infection, rising up through the fear
Up ahead in the future, I saw a frightening sight
My health grew heavy and my rights grew dim
I got locked down for the night
“Show passports at the doorway,”
I heard the armed guards tell
And I was thinking to myself,
“This could be Heaven or this could be Hell”
Then they brought out the needles and they boosted away
There were voices from the monitor,
I thought I heard them say…
Welcome to the Hotel Paranoia
Such an ugly place (Such an ugly place)
So just mask your face
Plenty of doom at the Hotel Paranoia
Any kind of fear (Any kind of fear)
You can find it here
The news is definitely twisted toward propagandic ends
They got a lot of pretty newsman boys they call friends
How they lie in the courthouse, hyping the threat.
Some lie to remember, some lie to forget
So I called up the doctor,
“Please help me feel fine”
He said, “We haven’t showed that spirit here since nineteen twenty nine”
And so our choice is falling so far away,
Taken out in the middle of the night
Then you hear them say…
Welcome to the Hotel Paranoia
Such an ugly place (Such an ugly place)
So just mask your face
The living will die at the Hotel Paranoia
What a big surprise (not a nice surprise)
Right before your eyes.
Fear’s up to the ceiling,
They keep vaccine on ice
“Sure,” we said, “we are all just listeners here, on our own device”
And in Big Pharma’s boardrooms,
They gathered for the feast
They profit from our sickly lives
And they just can’t care the least
Last thing I remember, I was
Lying on the floor
I couldn’t get the message back
To the way it was before
“React,” said the fright man,
“We are programmed to deceive.
You can fact check any time you like,
But you will not believe.”
—————
🖋 THE COVID-19 FRAUD & WAR ON HUMANITY pdf
https://drsambailey.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/COVID-19-FRAUD-WAR-ON-HUMANITY-1.pdf
—————
🎥 DR SAM BAILEY - THE COVID-19 FRAUD & WAR ON HUMANITY (PART 1)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6EnJJ3wQ17rr/
🎥 DR SAM BAILEY - THE COVID-19 FRAUD & WAR ON HUMANITY (PART 2)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/d0rc5NNM13Ky/
🎥 DR SAM BAILEY - THE COVID-19 FRAUD & WAR ON HUMANITY (PART 3)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qKJEKhR7dwvm/
—————
🔬 DR ANDREW KAUFMAN
(Statement Of Virus Isolation)
https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/sovi
—————
🎥 DR KARY MULLIS EXPLAINS THE PCR TEST
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LLGfTxnfcsKP/
—————
PLANDEMIC MOVIE ONE
https://rumble.com/vo4x8a-plandemic-movie-one.html
PLANDEMIC MOVIE TWO
https://rumble.com/vo4yg6-plandemic-movie-two.html
—————
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