Welcome to the Hotel Paranoia

A parody rewrite of the Eagles’ 1977 hit song, Hotel California, relevant to the current times, the times of pervasive paranoia and pandemics of fear. (Ned)🎤 On the great reset highway, fools’ words in my earWarm smell of infection, rising up through the fearUp ahead in the future, I saw a frightening sightMy health grew heavy and my rights grew dimI got locked down for the night“Show passports at the doorway,”I heard the armed guards tellAnd I was thinking to myself,“This could be Heaven or this could be Hell”Then they brought out the needles and they boosted awayThere were voices from the monitor,I thought I heard them say…Welcome to the Hotel ParanoiaSuch an ugly place (Such an ugly place)So just mask your facePlenty of doom at the Hotel ParanoiaAny kind of fear (Any kind of fear)You can find it hereThe news is definitely twisted toward propagandic endsThey got a lot of pretty newsman boys they call friendsHow they lie in the courthouse, hyping the threat.Some lie to remember, some lie to forgetSo I called up the doctor,“Please help me feel fine”He said, “We haven’t showed that spirit here since nineteen twenty nine”And so our choice is falling so far away,Taken out in the middle of the nightThen you hear them say…Welcome to the Hotel ParanoiaSuch an ugly place (Such an ugly place)So just mask your faceThe living will die at the Hotel ParanoiaWhat a big surprise (not a nice surprise)Right before your eyes.Fear’s up to the ceiling,They keep vaccine on ice“Sure,” we said, “we are all just listeners here, on our own device”And in Big Pharma’s boardrooms,They gathered for the feastThey profit from our sickly livesAnd they just can’t care the leastLast thing I remember, I wasLying on the floorI couldn’t get the message backTo the way it was before“React,” said the fright man,“We are programmed to deceive.You can fact check any time you like,But you will not believe.”—————🖋 THE COVID-19 FRAUD & WAR ON HUMANITY pdf—————🎥 DR SAM BAILEY - THE COVID-19 FRAUD & WAR ON HUMANITY (PART 1)🎥 DR SAM BAILEY - THE COVID-19 FRAUD & WAR ON HUMANITY (PART 2)🎥 DR SAM BAILEY - THE COVID-19 FRAUD & WAR ON HUMANITY (PART 3)—————🔬 DR ANDREW KAUFMAN(Statement Of Virus Isolation)—————🎥 DR KARY MULLIS EXPLAINS THE PCR TEST—————PLANDEMIC MOVIE ONEPLANDEMIC MOVIE TWO—————