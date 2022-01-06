BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Welcome to the Hotel Paranoia
The Least Of All Creation
The Least Of All Creation
18 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
49 views • January 06, 2022
A parody rewrite of the Eagles’ 1977 hit song, Hotel California, relevant to the current times, the times of pervasive paranoia and pandemics of fear. (Ned)

🎤 On the great reset highway, fools’ words in my ear
Warm smell of infection, rising up through the fear
Up ahead in the future, I saw a frightening sight
My health grew heavy and my rights grew dim
I got locked down for the night

“Show passports at the doorway,”
I heard the armed guards tell
And I was thinking to myself,
“This could be Heaven or this could be Hell”
Then they brought out the needles and they boosted away
There were voices from the monitor,
I thought I heard them say…

Welcome to the Hotel Paranoia
Such an ugly place (Such an ugly place)
So just mask your face
Plenty of doom at the Hotel Paranoia
Any kind of fear (Any kind of fear)
You can find it here

The news is definitely twisted toward propagandic ends
They got a lot of pretty newsman boys they call friends
How they lie in the courthouse, hyping the threat.
Some lie to remember, some lie to forget

So I called up the doctor,
“Please help me feel fine”
He said, “We haven’t showed that spirit here since nineteen twenty nine”
And so our choice is falling so far away,
Taken out in the middle of the night
Then you hear them say…

Welcome to the Hotel Paranoia
Such an ugly place (Such an ugly place)
So just mask your face
The living will die at the Hotel Paranoia
What a big surprise (not a nice surprise)
Right before your eyes.

Fear’s up to the ceiling,
They keep vaccine on ice
“Sure,” we said, “we are all just listeners here, on our own device”
And in Big Pharma’s boardrooms,
They gathered for the feast
They profit from our sickly lives
And they just can’t care the least

Last thing I remember, I was
Lying on the floor
I couldn’t get the message back
To the way it was before
“React,” said the fright man,
“We are programmed to deceive.
You can fact check any time you like,
But you will not believe.”
—————
🖋 THE COVID-19 FRAUD & WAR ON HUMANITY pdf
https://drsambailey.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/COVID-19-FRAUD-WAR-ON-HUMANITY-1.pdf
—————
🎥 DR SAM BAILEY - THE COVID-19 FRAUD & WAR ON HUMANITY (PART 1)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6EnJJ3wQ17rr/

🎥 DR SAM BAILEY - THE COVID-19 FRAUD & WAR ON HUMANITY (PART 2)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/d0rc5NNM13Ky/

🎥 DR SAM BAILEY - THE COVID-19 FRAUD & WAR ON HUMANITY (PART 3)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qKJEKhR7dwvm/
—————
🔬 DR ANDREW KAUFMAN
(Statement Of Virus Isolation)
https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/sovi
—————
🎥 DR KARY MULLIS EXPLAINS THE PCR TEST
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LLGfTxnfcsKP/
—————
PLANDEMIC MOVIE ONE
https://rumble.com/vo4x8a-plandemic-movie-one.html

PLANDEMIC MOVIE TWO
https://rumble.com/vo4yg6-plandemic-movie-two.html
—————
Keywords
musicsongcovid
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Empty seats, full streets: World rejects Netanyahu&#8217;s genocide denial at the UN

Empty seats, full streets: World rejects Netanyahu’s genocide denial at the UN

Lance D Johnson
Senate Immunity Bid for Former Fauci Aide Collapses

Senate Immunity Bid for Former Fauci Aide Collapses

Morgan S. Verity
Study Links Structured Exercise, Not Daily Steps, to Improved Sleep Quality

Study Links Structured Exercise, Not Daily Steps, to Improved Sleep Quality

Coco Somers
PA Republicans fight health rules allowing warrantless home entry, private student interviews

PA Republicans fight health rules allowing warrantless home entry, private student interviews

Cassie B.
School Districts Impose Moratoriums on Generative AI Amid Rising Parent Concerns

School Districts Impose Moratoriums on Generative AI Amid Rising Parent Concerns

Chase Codewell
Food Resiliency Through Permaculture: Why We Must Become Self-Reliant to Thrive

Food Resiliency Through Permaculture: Why We Must Become Self-Reliant to Thrive

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy