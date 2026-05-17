Sabres vs. Canadiens | NHL Playoff Highlights | Game 6 | May 16, 2026

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Watch full game NHL playoff highlights from Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 2 matchup between the Buffalo Sabres and Montreal Canadiens on May 16, 2026, where Arber Xhekaj scored his first playoff goal, and the Sabres scored seven unanswered goals, including two from Jack Quinn, to send the series back to Buffalo for Game 7!
0:00 1st Period
4:20 2nd Period
8:09 3rd Period