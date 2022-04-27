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THE INTERNAL REVENUE SCAM!! - JAMES TRACY & STEPHEN SOCHA
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172 views • April 27, 2022
Are you required BY LAW to pay income taxes to an out-of-control federal government that prints cash out of thin air and then gives it away to special interest groups that seek to destroy you and your family? Researchers James Tracy and Stephen Socha join me to discuss your RIGHTS as sovereign men and women.
Here's the interview with Tom Luongo that I referenced:
MUST HEAR ANALYSIS: Will gold-backed ruble end metals manipulation?!
https://www.sgtreport.com/2022/04/must-hear-analysis-will-gold-backed-ruble-end-metals-manipulation-tom-luongo/
Here's the interview with Tom Luongo that I referenced:
MUST HEAR ANALYSIS: Will gold-backed ruble end metals manipulation?!
https://www.sgtreport.com/2022/04/must-hear-analysis-will-gold-backed-ruble-end-metals-manipulation-tom-luongo/
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