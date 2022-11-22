Create New Account
White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0080 - Haley E Anderson - Tercero is convicted
Angry that she had dumped him for another guy, Tercero, a fellow nursing student who was obsessed with Haley, first slashed her tires. Several months later, after they went out drinking as friends, Tercero strangled her as she slept in his apartment. He then fled the scene and boarded a flight to his native Nicaragua, who refused to extradite him to the United States.

