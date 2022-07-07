Protecting The Big Guy

Administration-Wide Biden Cover-Up

* Joe ‘owes’ Hunter money.

* He keeps lying about biz dealings; he knew all about them.

* WH dodges questions on Joe’s voicemail to Hunter.

* Yet another crack video from Hunter’s laptop.

* Why does Hunter keep filming himself smoking crack?

* Yellen is complicit; Treasury won’t release concerning Biden reports.

* It is very uncommon for anyone in America to get one suspicious activity report — but the Bidens have 150?!

The full version of this segment is linked below.





Jesse Watters Primetime | 6 July 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6309222940112

