Protecting The Big Guy

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Administration-Wide Biden Cover-Up
* Joe ‘owes’ Hunter money.
* He keeps lying about biz dealings; he knew all about them.
* WH dodges questions on Joe’s voicemail to Hunter.
* Yet another crack video from Hunter’s laptop.
* Why does Hunter keep filming himself smoking crack?
* Yellen is complicit; Treasury won’t release concerning Biden reports.
* It is very uncommon for anyone in America to get one suspicious activity report — but the Bidens have 150?!
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 6 July 2022