Sleep Of Sluggards - Proverbs 6:9
Welcome To Proverbs Club.Sleep Of Sluggards.

Proverbs 6:9 (NIV).

9) How long will you lie there, you sluggard?

When will you get up from your sleep?

Proverbs Club Commentary.

Sluggards have no desire to succeed.

They sleep, and rest, and wait, and stall.

The Godly are required to be productive.


For even when we were with you,

we gave you this rule:

“The one who is unwilling to work

shall not eat.”

2 Thessalonians 3:10 (NIV).

https://tinyurl.com/2p97sncf

