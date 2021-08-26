WOW! Former Pfizer Employee: "Checkmate. Game Over. We WIN"

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Karen Kingston is a former Pfizer employee, a pharmaceutical marketing expert and biotech analyst.
Kingston joins Stew Peters, and brings the receipts! Kingston reveals how the FDA "approval" is sure to be the "checkmate" move to end the shots that have caused unprecedented injury and death, worldwide.
Kingston shared slides and brought the receipts, which are available at StewPeters.tv, and document everything she states in her BOMBSHELL claims during her exclusive and revealing deliver of damnation to big pharma, and those responsible for pushing these injections onto a global population.
Mirrored - Stew Peters TV