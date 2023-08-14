Create New Account
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
918 Subscribers
138 views
Published 17 hours ago

https://gettr.com/post/p2o4d7p2518

WHISTLE BLOWERS 8.12.23 @12pm: The CCP's Organized Crime Underworld - Money Laundering (EP9 of MH370 series)

For you to understand why the world is the world we are. You have to look at what happened from 1977 to 1989.

你要理解为什么世界会变成现在这个样子，你必须看看1977年到1989年发生了什么。

#LFATV #NFSC #TakeDownTheCCP


Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashionfreemilesguo13579

