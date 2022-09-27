Create New Account
Perth WW Freedom Rally [AMPS: Doctors - morals, ethics, human rights] Forrest Place Sat. Sep. 17th, 2022 MVI_7472
My last protest rally was on May 14th this year, a week before the federal election. I don’t think there has been a major rally in Perth in between, so it’s been a long 4 months. I am not known for accurate crowd estimations, but I think towards a thousand turned up. Excellent speakers, singers, musicians, and a chance to catch up with old friends made during my over 30 rallies attended in the past 18 months. I wish 100,000 Western Australians had turned up, given what our governments are prepared to do against our human rights at the drop of a hat.

