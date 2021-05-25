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2021 Food Prices To Shoot Much Higher
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180 views • May 25, 2021
Analysts are predicting that food prices in the US and worldwide will be much higher in the second half of 2021. There are a number of reasons this is happening. But, the end result could be skyrocketing food prices in the US and around the globe. In the face of the coronavirus pandemic and rising fuel costs, the combination could be very difficult. The third world countries will suffer even more as prices shoot up.
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