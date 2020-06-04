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Ovigwe Eguegu: African Geopolitics in the New Cold War
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23 views • June 04, 2020
Security analyst Ovigwe Eguegu gives us an overview of African geopolitics in the New Cold War and helps us make sense of U.S., European, Russian, and Chinese influence on the continent. He also looks at the African Union (AU), its 2063 agenda, and how Covid-19 is impacting Africa today.
TRANSCRIPT: http://geopoliticsandempire.com/2020/05/29/ovigwe-eguegu-african-geopolitics-in-the-new-cold-war-146
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Show Notes
Pulling Troops Out of Africa Could Mean Another Endless War https://warontherocks.com/2020/05/pulling-troops-out-of-africa-could-mean-another-endless-war
U.S. Tussles With France, U.N. Over Counterterrorism Efforts in West Africa https://foreignpolicy.com/2020/05/21/trump-united-nations-terrorism-threat-west-africa-united-states-minusma-sahel-counterterrorism-mali
Russia-Africa Summit: The Bear Returns to Africa https://chinaafricaproject.com/analysis/russia-africa-summit-the-bear-returns-to-africa
Websites
Twitter https://www.twitter.com/OvigweEguegu
LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/in/ovigwe-eguegu-878807157
The China-Africa Project https://chinaafricaproject.com/cap-network-members/ovigwe-eguegu
The Africa Report https://www.theafricareport.com
Afripolitika http://afripolitika.com
About Me https://about.me/ovigweeguegu
About the Guest
Ovigwe is a Nigeria-based security analyst and writer specialising in international security cooperation and security diplomacy.
His work focuses on providing analysis and insight into conflict and security in West Africa: while paying close attention to the geopolitical, systemic, and practical dimensions of the issues shaping conflicts and security in the region.
He is adept at:
• Analysing the African Union and other multilateral peace and security mechanisms in Africa.
• Assessing security trends in the West Africa region.
• Analysing the Africa Policy of great powers and their impact on peace and security in Africa.
• Covering conflict resolution processes
• Providing expertise on scenario planning and geopolitical risk.
Ovigwe has appeared on Al Jazeera English and Arise News on several occasions to discuss China, and international. You can read his articles at the Africa Report, Ventures Africa and the China Africa Project.
If you'd like to hire, commission, cast, solicit advise, correct, or just get in touch with me, use the email [email protected] or [email protected] or send a DM.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
TRANSCRIPT: http://geopoliticsandempire.com/2020/05/29/ovigwe-eguegu-african-geopolitics-in-the-new-cold-war-146
*Support/Donate to Geopolitics & Empire:
Patreon https://www.patreon.com/empiregeopolitics
SubscribeStar https://www.subscribestar.com/geopolitics
PayPal https://www.paypal.me/geopolitics
Bitcoin http://geopoliticsandempire.com/bitcoin-donate
Show Notes
Pulling Troops Out of Africa Could Mean Another Endless War https://warontherocks.com/2020/05/pulling-troops-out-of-africa-could-mean-another-endless-war
U.S. Tussles With France, U.N. Over Counterterrorism Efforts in West Africa https://foreignpolicy.com/2020/05/21/trump-united-nations-terrorism-threat-west-africa-united-states-minusma-sahel-counterterrorism-mali
Russia-Africa Summit: The Bear Returns to Africa https://chinaafricaproject.com/analysis/russia-africa-summit-the-bear-returns-to-africa
Websites
Twitter https://www.twitter.com/OvigweEguegu
LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/in/ovigwe-eguegu-878807157
The China-Africa Project https://chinaafricaproject.com/cap-network-members/ovigwe-eguegu
The Africa Report https://www.theafricareport.com
Afripolitika http://afripolitika.com
About Me https://about.me/ovigweeguegu
About the Guest
Ovigwe is a Nigeria-based security analyst and writer specialising in international security cooperation and security diplomacy.
His work focuses on providing analysis and insight into conflict and security in West Africa: while paying close attention to the geopolitical, systemic, and practical dimensions of the issues shaping conflicts and security in the region.
He is adept at:
• Analysing the African Union and other multilateral peace and security mechanisms in Africa.
• Assessing security trends in the West Africa region.
• Analysing the Africa Policy of great powers and their impact on peace and security in Africa.
• Covering conflict resolution processes
• Providing expertise on scenario planning and geopolitical risk.
Ovigwe has appeared on Al Jazeera English and Arise News on several occasions to discuss China, and international. You can read his articles at the Africa Report, Ventures Africa and the China Africa Project.
If you'd like to hire, commission, cast, solicit advise, correct, or just get in touch with me, use the email [email protected] or [email protected] or send a DM.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
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